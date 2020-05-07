Nintendo Details Latest Switch Hardware, Animal Crossing: New Horizon Sales

Last night, Nintendo revealed their most up-to-date sales figures across hardware and software as they prepare for the fiscal year ahead.

As of March 31, the Nintendo Switch has shipped over 55 million units in its first three years, nearly reaching the total lifetime sales of the original NES over 35 years ago. Over three million consoles were sold in the prior three months, with the publisher’s newest release being a large factor driving those sales. In its first eleven days, Animal Crossing: New Horizons moved a staggering 11.77 million copies, ultimately surpassing thirteen million after its first six weeks to make it the best-selling Animal Crossing game in franchise history. New Horizons is also currently the sixth best-selling Switch game, stuck in between Pokémon Sword and Shield at 17 million and Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee at nearly twelve million.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer on all the latest from Nintendo as they look ahead to 2020 and beyond.