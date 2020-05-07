Nordic-Inspired Spirit of the North Releases Today

From Merge Games and Infuse Studio comes an atmospheric adventure set in Norse mythology. The single-player puzzle exploration title, Spirit of the North, features deep story-telling in a fantastical setting. Play as an ordinary red fox whose story becomes entwined with the guardian of the Northon Lights.

As players journey through various landscapes, they’ll solve puzzles to learn the mysteries of a lost civilization. The title releases today on PC and Nintendo Switch. For a limited time until May 20, Switch players will receive an introductory 20% discount from the eShop. PC players will receive a 15% Steam discount from May 7 until May 14.