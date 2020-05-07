Splatoon 2, Super Mario Party Latest Switch Titles to Reach 10 Million Sold

While the biggest news to come out of Nintendo’s latest earnings release, was no doubt the many millions of copies that Animal Crossing: New Horizons was undoubtedly going to sell — on top of total hardware sales for the Switch itself — that’s not to say that Nintendo’s other first-party titles haven’t impressed with their own updated sales figures. In what is certainly becoming one of Nintendo’s most commercially-successful periods so far as software is concerned, both Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Party have become the latest games to pass the coveted 10 million milestone for the system.

The former has now sold more than double the 2015 Wii U original sitting at around 10.13 million, with Super Mario Party now officially the highest-selling entry in the series across all platforms, at 10.1 million. With the addition of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, which managed to sell roughly 1.26 million copies, it means there are now 27 titles — first-party and third-party alike — on Nintendo Switch that have crossed the million mark. A third of which, all first-party games, have sold at least ten million.