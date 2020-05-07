V1 Interactive’s Disintegration Releasing Next Month

V1 Interactive’s upcoming mix of on-the-ground strategy and overhead, first-person shooting in the form of Disintegration finally has a release date. Published by Private Division, Disintegration will hit PS4, Xbox One & PC on June 16. Coinciding with today’s news, a new story trailer was released — which you can view below — that gives a better idea on the narrative and of the would-be villain in play.

Here’s hoping that the gameplay, as much as the accompanying multiplayer offering that comes bundled in, is much improved from the beta we had a chance to check out earlier on in the year. Needless to say it was riddled with issues and frustrations that could stop this game from finding an audience.