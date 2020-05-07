Void Bastards Now Available on Switch, PS4

Void Bastards gained a lot of traction when it was first released last year on Xbox One and PC. It was a super-cartoony, but darkly-themed looter shooter and was helped by being on Game Pass as well – opening many peoples’ eyes to it who otherwise wouldn’t have tried it out. Now, almost a year later, the game is now available on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch – with the latter version offering up the first portable version of the game to date.

It’s a fun shooter with a rogue-lite mentality that offers a challenge to gamers of all skill levels. The Bang Tydy DLC is also available for both versions and allows you to get a new weapon and battle in new ships – so it basically keeps things a bit fresher for a small fee. If you’re in the mood for a more cartoony and claustrophobic game akin to Borderlands, with a tougher difficulty overall, Void Bastards is well-worth trying out out any platform. You can get it now on Switch and PS4 for $29.99.