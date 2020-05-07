Yakuza: Like a Dragon Coming to Xbox Platforms

Following on from its back catalog of releases slowly making their way onto Xbox Game Pass — and hopefully giving Xbox fans a taste of what the series is known for — Microsoft left it to today’s Xbox 20/20 presentation, to announce that the latest entry in the Yakuza series, will also be making its way onto their platform. Like many upcoming cross-generation titles, Yakuza: Like A Dragon will also support Xbox’s Smart Delivery program, meaning that players can purchase the game on Xbox One, but will get the improved version on Xbox Series X, for free.

The game is still coming to Sony’s platforms however, with both PS4 and PS5 versions of the game releasing alongside their Xbox counterparts, but it now looks like Xbox fans will fortunately also not miss out on what is arguably the biggest shake-up for Sega’s beloved Yakuza series, in a long while. The focus this time appearing to veer more towards turn-based combat, in what should still be a twisting yet wholly entertaining story. Yakuza: Like A Dragon is planned for release across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X (as a launch title) & PC later this year.