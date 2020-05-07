Zangetsu Now Playable in Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Nearly a year after its launch, the demon hunter samurai Zangetsu is now playable in Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. Zangetsu, along with the new Randomizer Mode, are available as a free download for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Bloodstained with no exact date for the Switch but shooting for end of May/beginning of June. Zangetsu is designed to bring a different gameplay experience than Miriam, focusing on fast paced combat with crafting, equipment, treasures, consumables, quests and cutscenes disabled.

Randomizer Mode allows players to adjust eight parameters of the game to create an entirely new way to experience the main game of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. The seed for the adjusted parameters can be saved and shared for friends, so players are able to play their friends’ altered version of Bloodstained. These updates sound like a good excuse to dust off the game for anyone who completed it last summer if they want to a fresh take on Bloodstained. More details about the game can be found in our review.