Evercade Getting Second Dose of Lynx Games with Upcoming Cart

The newest retro gaming handheld, Evercade, hasn’t released just yet. Even so, we’re already getting word of more games coming to the system!

There were already twelve cartridge packs announced, including copious amounts of titles from Atari, Data East, Interplay, Namco and others. Now there’s word of the upcoming Atari Lynx Collection 2 cartridge. This further bolsters the Atari Lynx library for the Evercade with eight more games. Here’s the full list of included titles:

Blue Lightning

California Games

Checkered Flag

Chip’s Challenge

Electro Cop

Gates of Zendocon

Todd’s Adventures in Slimeworld

Zarlor Mercenary

Classics like California Games and Chip’s Challenge headline the Atarli Lynx Collection 2 cart which is expected to release in Q3. The Evercade handheld itself is coming much sooner – this May 22nd.