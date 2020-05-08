PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Support Announced For Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

It has been announced that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be available on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in addition to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Xbox incarnation will feature Smart Delivery, where players who purchase the Xbox One version will receive a free copy optimized for Xbox Series X at no additional charge. In addition, cross generation saving of character creation and story progression will be available between the two versions. More details about what Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 support means for Bloodlines 2 will be available at a later date.