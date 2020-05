Super Mario 64 Soundtrack Goes Jazz with New Album

Do you love video game soundtracks and jazz music? Have you ever wished someone would combine the two? The newly-formed Video Game Jazz Orchestra is doing just that. They’re debuting with an album featuring re-inspired tracks from Super Mario 64.

Titled “Hang on to Your Hat”, this album features world-renowned talent from Nashville, Tennessee. Just give the tracks a listen on the video below to┬áhear it for yourself.

Hang on to Your Hat is available pretty much everywhere digitally. If you’d like to buy the album on CD then you can pre-order on Bandcamp or from the Materia Store directly. It’ll launch in June for $20 whereas the digital download is $10. Vinyl lovers don’t need to worry. A vinyl edition is also on the way.