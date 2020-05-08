Super Mario 64 Soundtrack Goes Jazz with New Album

Do you love video game soundtracks and jazz music? Have you ever wished someone would combine the two? The newly-formed Video Game Jazz Orchestra is doing just that. They’re debuting with an album featuring re-inspired tracks from Super Mario 64.

Titled “Hang on to Your Hat”, this album features world-renowned talent from Nashville, Tennessee. Just give the tracks a listen on the video below to hear it for yourself.

Hang on to Your Hat is available pretty much everywhere digitally. If you’d like to buy the album on CD then you can pre-order on Bandcamp or from the Materia Store directly. It’ll launch in June for $20 whereas the digital download is $10. Vinyl lovers don’t need to worry. A vinyl edition is also on the way.