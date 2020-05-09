Adventures of Pip Set to Arrive on Switch

There hasn’t been much going on since we last heard from Adventures of Pip. It’s a game we thought was very charming with impeccable level design as you swap between various rendered versions of Pip to use his different skills. That was when it launched in 2015 but newcomers will be able to check out in the near future as a Switch port is in the works.

Tic Toc Games made the announcement just the other day with plans of releasing Adventures of Pip for the Switch this summer. With it comes a new set of achievements to accomplish. There aren’t any other details to reveal at the moment but the team will provide updates in the near future on their website.

Unfortunately there aren’t any screenshots or trailers to show off, just the teaser featured image. But at least we shouldn’t have to wait much longer!