Nintendo Minute Checks out Online Board Games on Switch

Online games are a big hit right now with many people stuck at home, so Nintendo Minute is diving into two online board games they can play no matter the distance. The two this time around they’re taking a dive into are Uno and Risk. These can be played with even more than two people, but Kit and Krysta dive in to do some competitive online board games. This may also tie into the upcoming massive release of 51 Worldwide Games that was announced not that long ago.

Check out Nintendo Minute’s latest board game video below: