Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘N’ Fun Adding Two New DLC Packs Next Week

There’s tons of reasons to enjoy drumming the day away, and the Switch version of Taiko no Tatsujin is adding two new DLC packs to enjoy. The first contains three Japanese pop songs which includes Hakujitsu, 366 Days and Mikazuki. The second pack includes songs from the Touhou Project series to add to the awesome collection Taiko is already charting. These sets will be available in Japan on May 14 for 400 yen a piece, with no release date yet for the west. Based on previous DLC releases, however, it’s safe to say the western release won’t be far behind.