Guerrilla Collective Live Unveiled as Indie Showcase for June

While major publishers including EA and Ubisoft have plans in the works to compensate for the absence of E3 this summer, smaller teams now have a new opportunity to show off the latest work on their upcoming projects starting next month.

The Media Indie Exchange, who have previously hosted booths on the E3 and Gamescom show floors, have just announced Guerrilla Collective Live, a showcase for indie titles that is slated to feature “announcements, trailers and reveals” from a number of noteworthy publishers and developers that work in the indie space. Over twenty participants are currently listed on the site, including the likes of 11 bit studios, Funcom, Larian Studios, Paradox Interactive, Thunderful and Versus Evil, among others. The three day event will run from June 6-8 on Twitch and will be hosted by Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller, with more info to come in the weeks ahead.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for the latest news from Guerrilla Collective Live, as well as all the latest on indie titles.