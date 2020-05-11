Ubisoft to Hold Digital Event July 12

Ubisoft today announced their digital E3 replacement event.

E3 2020 isn’t happening, but that isn’t stopping publishers from discovering new ways to engage with their fans during this pandemic. Rather than holding in-person press conferences as usual, publishers are turning to digital events to deliver news, demos, and major reveals. Ubisoft too will lean into this format in lieu of a traditional E3 2020 conference.

Taking to Twitter, Ubisoft announced Ubisoft Forward, its take on a digital event. It takes place July 12, a month after E3 2020 would have taken place, at 12pm PDT. Players can expect news, game reveals, and more.

Save the Date! Join us July 12 for Ubisoft Forward, a fully digital showcase with exclusive game news, reveals and more 🎉 Stay tuned… #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/JLYEyF1YnL — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 11, 2020

While the short video doesn’t provide much insight, there are some shoo-ins we’ll likely see. These include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods and Monsters, and other previously announced titles. There’s also the possibility we might see some currently rumored titles, including Far Cry 6. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Be sure to tune in July 12 to see what Ubisoft has in store.