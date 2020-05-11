Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Adds Brand New Challenge Mode

As part of a free update to Xenoblade Chronicles 2, the title received a challenge mode which unlocked extra difficult fights for the team to take on. A similar mode seems to be appearing in the remake of Xenoblade Chronicles as well, with the Japanese twitter revealing this new mode that will be in the base game. This is the first official brand new gameplay change outside of quality of life improvements revealed so far, as this wasn’t a feature of the original. Based on screenshots and the tweets these challenge modes will be similar to Xenoblade Chronicles 2, where players can either use their currently equipped team or have to go in with a pre-set group. The only shown rewards so far are armor, but there could be more in store much like Xenoblade Chronicles 2 which offered additional cameo characters that became playable blades once they were unlocked.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition launches on May 29. Check out the tweets and new screenshots below: