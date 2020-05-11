Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Adds Brand New Challenge Mode

As part of a free update to Xenoblade Chronicles 2, the title received a challenge mode which unlocked extra difficult fights for the team to take on. A similar mode seems to be appearing in the remake of Xenoblade Chronicles as well, with the Japanese twitter revealing this new mode that will be in the base game. This is the first official brand new gameplay change outside of quality of life improvements revealed so far, as this wasn’t a feature of the original. Based on screenshots and the tweets these challenge modes will be similar to Xenoblade Chronicles 2, where players can either use their currently equipped team or have to go in with a pre-set group. The only shown rewards so far are armor, but there could be more in store much like Xenoblade Chronicles 2 which offered additional cameo characters that became playable blades once they were unlocked.
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition launches on May 29. Check out the tweets and new screenshots below:
今日は本編に追加された、新しいあそび「タイムアタック」をゴショーカイしますも！
その名の通り、なるべく短い時間でモンスターを倒すんですも。タイムアタックの入口は、こんな光が目印ですも！#ゼノブレイド pic.twitter.com/qH3mxVoVGI
— ゼノブレイド総合 (@XenobladeJP) May 12, 2020
光の中に入ると、ノポン・ダイセンニンがお待ちしていますも！話しかけると、ストーリーの進み具合に応じて課題が選べるんですも。
課題は自由にパーティーを組んで挑戦する「フリー」と決められた条件で挑戦する「リミテッド」の2種類があるんですも！#ゼノブレイド pic.twitter.com/fDAXWj6Wy7
— ゼノブレイド総合 (@XenobladeJP) May 12, 2020
課題を選んだらタイムアタックスタート！次々と現れるモンスターを倒していくんですも！
すべてのモンスターを倒し終わると、クリアタイムやバトルの内容に応じて、総合評価をお知らせ。さらに、評価に応じてノポンクリスタルが手に入るんですも！#ゼノブレイド pic.twitter.com/iZLMrpmVec
— ゼノブレイド総合 (@XenobladeJP) May 12, 2020