Bubble Bobble 4 Friends Announced for PlayStation 4, Taito Holds Art Contest

Bubble Bobble fans will soon be able to enjoy the their bubble-based mayhem on the PlayStation 4. Taito announced today that Bubble Bobble 4 Friends will be coming to life on the PlayStation 4 sometime this winter. According to the announcement trailer, this version of the game will feature new stages and possibly the return of another classic enemy. Check it all out below.

In honor of the announcement, Taito is running a Bubble Bobble art competition starting today. Those who are chosen as winners will receive a digital copy of the game and have both their art and nickname featured in the game’s credits. It’s not the most dramatic prize ever to be sure, but not bad at all if one happens to be a Bubble Bobble fan.

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends is available now on the Nintendo Switch and will release for PlayStation 4 in Winter 2020.