Codemasters Releases First F1 2020 Gameplay Trailer

Today, Codemasters has unveiled its latest trailer for F1 2020. This gameplay trailer showcases the realistic wheel-to-wheel action of Formula 1. Against the backdrop of the rousing F1 theme music written by composer Brian Tyler, the trailer celebrates the 70th anniversary of Formula 1. Codemasters has also unveiled the full list of historic cars that will be in the game. These include Michael Schumacher’s cars that will be part of the Deluxe Edition. The trailer also includes some Formula 2 cars as the league is returning for 2020 and will be fully implemented into Career Mode. Players will have access to the F2 2019 rosters at launch with a F2 2020 update coming later. You can watch the trailer below. F1 2020 launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on July 10.

The 16 classic cars featured in F1 2020 are:

2010 Red Bull RB6

2010 Ferrari F10

2010 McLaren MP4-25

2009 Brawn BGP 001

2008 McLaren MP4 –23

2007 Ferrari F2007

2006 Renault R26

2004 Ferrari F2004

2003 Williams FW25

2000 Ferrari F1 2000

1998 McLaren MP4-13

1996 Williams FW18

1992 Williams FW14

1991 McLaren MP4/6

1990 Ferrari 641

1990 McLaren MP4/5B

Included in the F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition:

1991: Jordan 191

1994: Benetton B194

1995: Benetton B195

2000: Ferrari F1-2000