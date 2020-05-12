Famed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Back in Remastered Form

Those who gamed in the late ’90s and early aughts no doubt have memories of skating the night away in either Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 or 2. The series had a sense of pure fun and excitement that’s been hard to recapture since and extended outside of the skateboarding community.

The original 1999 game has been remade many times over the years, including ports to N64, Dreamcast, Game Boy Color, N-Gage and remixed in 2012’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD, which blended both games together. For nearly twenty years, Vicarious Visions has been producing well-received Game Boy/DS ports of the series (including one for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2) and now the New York based developer will helm a remastered dubbed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2.

Combining the first two games in the series in one package, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 features all the original levels, tricks and pro-skaters in newly-recreated levels. The game will also include notable features spanning the entire history of the franchise including wall plants, lip tricks, revert, original multiple player modes, as well as the Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater mode.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be available on September 4 for PS4, Xbox One and PC as an Epic exclusive. The base game will run $39.99 while a digital deluxe edition including unique content and in-game gear is $49.99, and finally a $99.99 collector’s edition including a limited edition Birdhouse deck. Those who pre-order any version of the game will receive access to a Warehouse Demo prior to release.

Check out the launch trailer below: