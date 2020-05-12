Netflix Series Trollhunters Gets Video Game Adaptation

Netflix has quite the selection of video game-based shows such as The Witcher, Castlevania and Skylanders. Some of the streaming giant’s content has also turned into games like The Dark Crystal. Now another is getting an adaptation with Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia.

The show features a young boy who stumbles across the realm of trolls and must now defend his home from evil invading forces. This new game tells a whole new story for fans to experience that actually ties parts of the series together. Defenders of Arcadia will feature voice work from the actual actors. Gameplay includes armor and abilities to level up as well as multiplayer action.

It appears fans of the series will enjoy what the video game version has to offer. Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia is scheduled to release on September 25 for Xbox One, PS4, Switch and PC. Check out the announcement trailer below for a closer look!