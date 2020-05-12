Special Ghost of Tsushima State of Play Announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced a special State of Play for Ghost of Tsushima.

Expect to learn a lot more about Sucker Punch Productions’ upcoming project on May 14. At 1pm PT, Sony will air a brand new State of Play focused entirely on Ghost of Tsushima. Clocking in at around 18 minutes, this special look at the upcoming game features new gameplay footage of exploration, combat, and more.

Ghost of Tsushima is the sole focus of this State of Play. Do not expect any PS5 news or updates in this episode. Hopefully, that’ll arrive in the very near future.

Ghost of Tsushima is out July 17 on PS4. Be sure to tune in May 14 for the latest news and info on the game.