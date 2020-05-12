Switch Release of What the Golf Adds Party Mode, Out Next Week

Last year’s What the Golf was a pleasant surprise when it first released on PC and iOS, which our review called “the ultimate parody of the titular sport.”

Now, Triband is looking to bring their charming golf-themed challenges to Nintendo’s hybrid platform, as What the Golf is landing on Switch on May 21. In addition to the dozens of bizarre and reference-filled levels, the Switch version will also include a local 2-player party mode that allows two friends to compete against one another and become the best golf-adjacent player around.

Be sure to check out the trailer below, as those who pre-order will receive a 25% “early birdie” discount.