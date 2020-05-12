Thirteenth Maximus Cup Takes a Trip to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

It’s almost time for another Tetris 99 Maximus Cup event, and this next one is a tournament many Nintendo fans won’t want to miss. The thirteenth Maximus Cup will be all about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the game about just chilling on a deserted island which has already managed to move an astonishing number of units. Starting on May 15, fans can hop onto Tetris 99 and compete for the big prize.

As with all past Maximus cup events, all players have to do to earn a special Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme is play enough to earn 100 event points between May 15 and May 18. Points are awarded based on placement, so the better one places, the faster they’ll secure their prize.

Tetris 99 is available now on Nintendo Switch.