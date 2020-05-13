Class VII Unites in Trails of Cold Steel IV Story Trailer

The next chapter in the Trails of Cold Steel series is coming west this year, and it looks like Class VII is in the most dire of straits this time around. In Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, the Erebonian Empire is on the warpath once again, and only a united Class VII stands a chance of stopping it. Before they can do that though, they’re going to have to save the Ashen Chevalier himself: Rean Schwarzer.

Trails of Cold Steel IV includes a fuller cast than any previous entry. Heroes on the roster include members from both the old and the new Class VII, the Crossbell Special Support Section and even the heroes of Liberl. Combat has also been further refined, with Orbal magic, Lost Arts and giant mechs all playing roles in the system. Fan favorite mini-games like Vantage Masters and fishing are also making their return, as well as new pursuits like Poker and the “Horror Coaster.”

Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV launches for PlayStation 4 this fall. Be sure to check out our review for Trails of Cold Steel III for a brief overview of where the series left off.