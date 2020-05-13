Europa Universalis IV Sets Release Date for New Expansion

Get ready to test the limits of earthly power as Europa Universalis IV: Emperor releases next month. Emperor is the newest expansion to Paradox Development’s epic grand strategy game about the rise and fall of ancient empires. From Constantinople to Napoleon, Emperor opens up three central game systems by offering new opportunities for the Papacy, the Holy Roman Empire and the Revolutionary movements. Features include a powerful new Pope that has new abilities to sway Christendom, revamped Revolutions, the Hussite Faith, Hegemonies and over 20 new missions across European history. Europa Universalis IV: Emperor will be available June 9 for PC.