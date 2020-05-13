First ‘Inside The Last of Us Part II’ Dev Diary Focuses on Story

With just over a month until Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic sequel finally releases, the developer is willing to be a little more open about some of the more specific details of the highly anticipated title.

The “Inside The Last of Us Part II” video series kicked off today in an attempt to provide behind-the-scenes peeks and additional insight on the next chapter in Ellie and Joel’s tale. The first episode, much like the latest trailer, focuses primarily on the story, and while no new footage of the game in action is shown, it does tease some of the interesting directions that this undoubtedly bleak plot will possibly head.

The Last of Us Part II launches on June 19 for PS4.