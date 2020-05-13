Marvel’s Iron Man VR Rescheduled for July Release

It was only last month that Sony decided to indefinitely delay two of its last remaining PS4 exclusives — one of them of course being The Last of Us Part II and the other being Marvel’s Iron Man VR. While we finally, seemingly out of the blue, got a new date for the former, it was the latter that was still up in the air as to when it would be made available.

Fortunately, with Naughty Dog’s anticipated follow-up dated for June and Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima now out on July 17, Marvel’s Iron Man VR — which is being developed by Camouflaj — looks to be slotting in-between the two potential big-hitters, with the game now releasing on July 3. This isn’t the first time the game has been delayed however, having seen its originally-planned date of late February, pushed back to May, earlier on in the year.