Vib-Ribbon Soundtrack Coming to Vinyl

Vib-Ribbon might be long gone, but it’s not forgotten. This is thanks to the unforgettable vector visuals, soundtrack and unique mechanic. Players could pop in their music CDs to generate tracks.

The official soundtrack was nothing to scoff at. It featured tracks from Masaya Matsuura – the same composer behind Parappa the Rapper! Band Laugh and Peace brought it all together. Now the soundtrack is getting pressed to vinyl for the first time.

It features all eleven tracks on a white 12″ disc. The song “Rainbow” has never been released officially before and is also included. Pre-orders are now open on Minimum Records. The album costs £19.00, or approximately $23.