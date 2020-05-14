Assetto Corsa Competizione Hitting Consoles in June

Assetto Corsa Competizione, the Official GT World Challenge title, is heading to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 23, 2020. The game has already been on PC, but will broaden its network with the console release. You can read our review of the PC version here. Players who pre-order the game will have access to the International GT Pack DLC, which will launch separately later in the summer. This will include the cars from the International GT Challenge. Each track is meticulously crafted and every car hails from the Blancpain GT3 Championship. Assetto Corsa remains a pure simulation of racing. You can watch the trailer below.