Higurashi Chapter 8 Finally Available on PC

When MangaGamer set out on re-releasing the Higurashi When They Cry series they said it would take a while. The total retranslation indeed took years. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 launched way back in 2015.

Five years later we’ve finally reached the end of the original Higurashi When They Cry series. Ch.8 is now available for fans to dive into. This is a visual novel which requires reading every chapter to understand. As such, you can’t jump into this new one as your first game.

During launch week, Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.8 Matsuribayashi will be $7.19 which is 10% off on Steam and MangaGamer’s store. Also of note, Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi is available for free on PC.