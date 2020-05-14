PGA Tour 2K21 Announced for August, Cover Athlete Revealed

A few days ago, 2K had announced that PGA Tour 2K21 would be a thing and would reveal more details in the coming days. Well, that day has arrived, and PGA Tour 2K1 will release on August 21. The officially licensed golf simulation will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. PGA Tour Pro Justin Thomas will dawn the first cover for the series, as it transitions over from The Golf Club series that 2K had decided to publish. “Being chosen to be the first-ever cover athlete for the premiere PGA TOUR 2K game is a tremendous honor,” said Justin Thomas, 2017 FedEx Cup Champion, PGA Championship winner and former World #1 on the Official World Golf Ranking. “I’m excited to join the 2K family and challenge players everywhere on the digital links.”

Thomas will be joined by 11 additional PGA TOUR pros, each of whom will present a challenge to players in PGA TOUR Career Mode as they compete to become a FedEx Cup Champion. The game will include 15 PGA Courses. Players can also create and personalize their MyPLAYERs with equipment and apparel from licensed brands including Adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Golf, TaylorMade Golf and more.

PGA Tour 2K21 will include a broadcast-style presentation complete with state-of-the-art graphics. Players can expect dynamic cutscenes, a seemless replay system, and play-by-play commentary from renowned broadcaster Luke Elvy and analyst Rich Beem. 2K21 is designed for players of all skill levels. Rookies can take advantage of real-time tutorials, tips and shot suggestions, while veterans can master their games with Pro Vision, Distance Control, Putt Preview and other innovations. Social gaming is at the core of the experience, as players can hit the links with friends in local and online matches, including Alt-Shot, Stroke Play, Skins and 4-Player Scramble. In addition, Online Societies will encourage players to invite their squad to hit the clubhouse and run full seasons and tournaments with unique entry rules and requirements, as well as handicap and event settings.

“Golf is hotter than ever, with celebrities, athletes and musicians playing the game and sharing their experiences on social media every day,” said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing at 2K. “Our goal is to create the most authentic golf simulation experience ever, and HB Studios brings that authenticity in PGA TOUR 2K21, which is a true 2K game in every sense, incorporating realism, depth and fun that appeals to golf aficionados and casual fans alike.”

Through a partnership between 2K and sports lifestyle brand adidas, players who pre-order PGA TOUR 2K21 will receive the 2K/adidas CODECHAOS MyPLAYER Pack featuring adidas CODECHAOS BOA golf shoes and custom 2K/adidas gear, including a sport performance polo, Ultimate365 pants and tour hat, designed by adidas Golf exclusively for PGA TOUR 2K21. Players who purchase the PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe Edition will receive the 2K/adidas CODECHAOS MyPLAYER Pack, as well as the “Golden Touch” pack featuring a gold putter and driver, and a 2300 VC pack, which can be used to unlock in-game cosmetic items