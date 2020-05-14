RIDE 4 Announced, Launches in October

Today, Milestone has announced the next RIDE game with RIDE 4. It will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 8. The RIDE franchise launched five years ago and it quickly became a reference point for gamers all over the world looking for a realistic and authentic bike simulation. For RIDE 4, all bike models have been created from the ground up using the most advanced technologies. The original CAD and 3D Models have been scanned for each bike to help bring authentic and realistic replicas to the game. Even the cockpit is a perfect reproduction of the real thing, both in terms of design and dynamic elements. The data on the dashboard changes in real-time, speed, temperature, traction control…even the oil bottle vibrates according to the movements of the bike! RIDE 4 is an act of love made by bike enthusiasts for bike enthusiasts.

RIDE 4 also introduces a new Career Mode that lets players determine what league they are aiming for. Every decision will affect the career path as players gain access to special events and challenges. Players can also access several tools to create their distinctive bike and riding apparel and to customize many mechanical parts of their bike. A.N.N.A, the advanced neural network artificial intelligence used in the MotoGP series, will be present in RIDE 4, as well. You can watch the announcement trailer below.