Rock of Ages III Suffers Minor Delay, Releasing This July

The third entry in developer ACE Team’s quirky, tower defense iteration Rock of Ages, has suffered a small delay from what was its planned June release. Publisher Modus Games announced today that the game fortunately hasn’t been hit too hard by the delay, now releasing across PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC & Stadia on July 21.

Rock of Ages III: Make & Break will see the series debut of a stage creator, alongside the regular inclusions of taking on challenges set by other layers online. And of course, the single-player campaign makes a return which once again attempts to blend Monty Python-esque, absurdist humor with many a past historical events. Let’s hope the final release is a touch more stable and its performance is better, given our impressions of the game’s early build left a bit to be desired.