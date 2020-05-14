TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2 Slides onto the Switch

We covered the original release of TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2 a couple of months back when it hit the PC and other consoles, and liked it quite a bit. Now, Milestone is back on the Switch with Ride on the Edge 2 being playable both on the TV and on the go with the hybrid console. Ride on the Edge 2 pits you against not only other drivers, but the legendary Isle of Man TT course. It’s full of fast corners and long straights where high speeds can either lead to success or failure.

As with Milestone’s other games, expect realistic physics models for biking and wear and tear as the race goes on. The devs worked with two professional riders to help ensure that the game was as accurate as possible. The 38 mile course has been lovingly recreated in the game and there are 17 additional tracks to enjoy alongside a career mode, with over two dozen playable riders and 13 official TT bikes avaialble. If you’re hankering for a simulation-based motorcycle experience on the Switch, you can get the game now via the eShop for $59.99.