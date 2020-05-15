Doom Eternal Receives Trailer to Show Off First Update

If you haven’t been slaying demons, then what are you even doing with life? Doom Eternal delivers one of the most satisfying iterations of the series and one we very much enjoyed. Now, fans can check out the game’s first update for a few changes.

There is quite the amount of things to look forward to. Logging in will activate the Precious Metals Event. A demon that kills you will receive a huge buff for the next round but it will take about 24 hours for the Empowered Demons to show up in campaigns. Echelon leveling and sharing friend codes is added. General adjustments have also been made to single player and battlemode.

Every platform gets this update which you can read more about on the official website. And take a look at some of the action with the new trailer.