Matt Cardona and Brian Myers Join the Lineup of RetroMania Wrestling

We’ve been covering RetroMania Wrestling quite a bit, and the official sequel to the arcade classic WrestleFest has added two new big names to its launch lineup. Former WWE stars Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, under their Matt Cardona and Brian Myers names, will be featured in the game as the last additions to the launch lineup. The two were part of WWE’s mass releases last month alongside dozens of other talent, and now find their way into their first non-WWE games ever.

The former WWE Tag Team Champions join a strong launch lineup that includes legends like Austin Idol and Tommy Dreamer alongside the original bosses of WrestleFest, the Road Warriors. RetroMania Wrestling is set for a digital release on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch in 2020 – and we’ll be keeping a close eye on it as time goes on.