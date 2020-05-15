Nioh 2 Sales Surpass 1 Million, New Update and DLC Detailed

Team Ninja today announced that Nioh 2 has reached a new sales milestone, and have a new free update for all players.

Nioh 2, the sequel to the critically and commercially acclaimed original, is on the road to massive success. Taking to Twitter, the developer confirmed that in the two months since launch, Nioh 2 has surpassed one million copies sold. To put that into perspective, lifetime sales for Nioh sit at 3 million units.

To celebrate the achievement, a major update today adds new features and content for all players to enjoy. This includes a Photo Mode that gives players tons of control over how they setup their scenes. There are also nine new missions (Sub-missions/Twilight missions) for players to enjoy.

Team Ninja also provided some details on Nioh 2’s planned DLC. As we already know, the team plans to release three large DLC packs over the next several months. These cover new storylines, include new Yokai, bosses, Guardian Spirits, skills, and so much more. The first of these DLC expansions, “The Tengu’s Disciple,” launches July 30.

The Tengu’s Disciple takes players during a great battle in Yashima during the late Heian period. You discover a mysterious whisle known as the Sohayamaru. Legend states the heroes wielding it will head into battle and restore piece to Yashima.

Nioh 2 is available now on PS4. The first of three DLC expansions, The Tengu’s Disciple, launches July 30.