Game Pass Adds Alan Wake Next Week on Xbox One, PC

While Remedy’s latest game Control saw plenty of praise upon its release, many still point to Alan Wake as one of the developer’s best titles thanks to its memorable atmosphere and unique combat.

This past week saw Alan Wake surpass ten years since the game originally launched on Xbox 360, and Remedy and Microsoft have teamed up to offer players a new way to play the game and celebrate its 10th anniversary. On May 21, Alan Wake will be joining Game Pass on both Xbox One and PC, so subscribers on either platform will be able to check out the full game for free and either visit or return to the town of Bright Falls and its colorful inhabitants.

Alan Wake joins Red Dead Redemption 2 as two of the more noteworthy additions to Game Pass this month.