Japan Shares Three New Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Trailers

With under two weeks to go until release, Xenoblade Chronicles information and trailers continues to ramp up. The latest is three new trailers released by Nintendo of Japan, two of which cover the main game and the third covering the extra story Future Connected. It should be noted that these trailers continue to have more and more spoilers, so anyone unfamiliar with the original Xenoblade might want to wait before jumping into these brand new trailers.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition launches on May 29. Check out the three latest trailers below: