Pokemon Go Incense Box Available now for Special Event

Tomorrow at 11AM local time, players will be able to begin participating in the special incense event. To get ready for this, players can go into the store and claim a box of 3 incense for 1 coin. For those unaware, the incense day sees increased spawns for Carvanha and a handful of other harder to find Pokemon for around 5 to 6 hours. It’s a great time to try and grab these Pokemon in addition to a chance at some shinies at the same time. Be sure to claim the incense box as it’s still just a temporary available item with items that will last forever until used.