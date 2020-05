Chex Quest is back! Years after kids first received copies of Chex Quest in their cereal boxes, an upgraded version is available for everyone on Steam.

Chex Quest HD switches out the original engine and graphics for something more modern. The Flemoids and alien landscapes are all rendered in 3D this time. The game supports single player and local co-op.

Folks hoping to rekindle their nostalgia can do so for free. Chex Quest HD is available on Steam at no cost, though it only runs on Windows.