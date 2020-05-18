Minecraft Breaks Another Major Number with Over 200 Million Sold

The thing about big numbers is that, the larger they are, the less meaning they have. Minecraft has sold 200,000,000 copies according to an announcement earlier today from Microsoft, and that’s a huge amount. 200 million, even when taking into account that’s across all platforms and includes those who double-dipped as one console generation transitioned to another, is a staggering number of copies. From the initial Java release to its current-standard the Bedrock Edition, to mobile Pocket Edition, PS3, PS4, Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U, Switch, 3DS, and even modified versions like Education Edition or the one that came out on Raspberry Pi, there’s been a lot of Minecraft over the years. That doesn’t even count the free-to-play version like Minecraft China, or oddballs like the Gear VR version. The point is, there’s been a lot of Minecraft in its eleven year lifespand and it’s never once stopped being popular.

How popular? Most games don’t make it into the hands of a notable percentage of the planet’s population. The occasional Grand Theft Auto clears 100 million copies, but those are few and far between. The only game that beats Minecraft’s sales is Tetris, thanks to its decades of availability and the uncountable versions released in that time. A good way to start wrapping your head around this number is to realize a major blockbuster like The Last of Us cleared 20 million units, while Red Dead Redemption 2 was up to 29 million at last publicly-revealed count. So Minecraft has sold twice as many at GTAV, a hair under 7x RDR2, and 10 times The Last of Us. That’s… nice? It still doesn’t lend a sense of scale, though.

The population of Earth is 7.8 billion at last estimate. A quick run of the numbers shows that 200,000,000/7,800,000,000 = 0.025641etc, or 2.56% of the entire planet’s population. On top of that, Microsoft reports 126,000,000 players every month, or 1.62% of the world. In 2014 Microsoft bought Mojang for $2.5 billion. At the time it seemed like a lot of money for a game that maybe had seen its heyday, with sales having recently topped 50 million and really, where can it go from there? As it turns out, the short answer to that question is “everywhere”.

In significantly less exciting news, Mojang announced a new company logo plus the integration of a number of diverse studios under a single creative banner, Mojang Studios. You can check out its video reveal below.