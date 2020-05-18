Mini Gaming Laptop GPD Win Max Seeing Huge Success on Indiegogo

Although you may not have heard of them before, GPD is an established company with a focus on tiny laptops. They’ve also brought out multiple devices geared toward gamers over the years, such as the GPD Win 1 and Win 2.

The GPD Win Max is their latest creation. It’s a laptop with an eight inch screen and built-in XInput gamepad controls. Despite the small size, it’s also a relatively fully featured device. This niche product is generating attention. After one day on Indiegogo it raised over one million dollars. Here’s some of the key specs:

Processor: i5-1035G7

Integrated graphics: Iris Plus 940

Memory: 16G LPDDR4X 3733

Hard drive: 12GB NVMe SSD

The device includes a full size HDMI port, RJ45 port, Thunderbolt 3 port, USB type-C charging port and a microSD card slot. As you might expect, packing all this into a small package isn’t cheap. The GPD Win Max is offered for $799 during the crowdfunding campaign. The retail price will be even higher! Fortunately, unlike some campaigns, GPD is well known for delivering their products to backers in a timely fashion.