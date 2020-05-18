Unleash the Power of Friendship in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today released a new Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath trailer focused on Friendships.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is bringing back a long-lost way to “Finish” your opponent. Frienships, first introduced in Mortal Kombat II, were last seen in the Mortal Kombat 3 games. Rather than brutally slaying an opponent, Friendships were funny ways to end the match without any bloodshed. However, since Mortal Kombat 4, they haven’t been a part of the franchise. That changes on May 26.

Arriving alongside Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath as part of a free patch, Friendships finally return to the Mortal Kombat franchise. To celebrate, NetherRealm has released a new trailer showcasing many Friendships. These include Jade breaking open a pinata, Liu Kang disco dancing, and Jax delivering a soulful saxophone performance.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is out May 26 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Stadia. The free update launches the same day and includes Friendships, four new stages, and Stage Fatalities.