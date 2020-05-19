2K Games Formally Announces Mafia: Trilogy

2K Games and Hangar 13 today formally announced Mafia: Trilogy, a collection that compiles all three Mafia games into one package for current platforms.

Players will soon be able to experience the entire Mafia trilogy on current-gen platforms. Mafia: Trilogy combines all three games into one package, though players can still purchase each game individually.

Both Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III Definitive Edition, are available today as part of Mafia: Trilogy. Mafia II: Defintivie Edition is an HD remaster of the 2010 PS3, Xbox 360, and PC game. Existing owners of Mafia II on Steam will get a free upgrade to the Definitive Edition. Meanwhile, Mafia III: Definitive Edition comes packaged with all DLC. Existing owners on PS4, Xbox One, and PC will get a free upgrade. If you already own part of the collection, you’ll get a special reduced price for the whole trilogy.

The crown jewel of Mafia: Trilogy is Mafia: Definitive Edition. Launching August 28, this is a a remake of the original Mafia with an updated script, expanded backstories, additional cutscenes, and new gameplay features. Completely rebuilt in the Mafia III engine, Mafia: Definitive Edition features breathtaking visuals and cinematics. The game unlocks immediately if on August 28 if you own Mafia: Trilogy.

“The original Mafia made such a lasting impact on how video games can tell serious stories, and we know how much the series’ fans still revere it,” said Haden Blackman, President and CCO at Hangar 13, who led the development of Mafia: Definitive Edition across the studio’s offices in Brno and Prague, Czech Republic; Brighton, United Kingdom; and Novato, Calif. “Nearly 20 years after the Mafia series started, we now have an amazing opportunity to introduce this beloved game to a new generation of players and give longtime fans a chance to relive Tommy’s story with a stellar modern presentation, as well as new story elements and gameplay features.”

Mafia: Trilogy is available today (Mafia II and III only) on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It launches later on Epic Games Store and Stadia. Mafia: Definitive Edition launches August 28.