First Wasteland 3 Dev Diary Highlights Character Building, Customization

When it comes to a tactical RPG like Wasteland 3, it’s never too early to start thinking about how to build one’s party. The developer, inXile Entertainment, seems to agree with this sentiment too. There are still a few months between now and the game’s release on August 28, but lead designer David Rogers already has several character and party building tips handy in this first developer diary for Wasteland 3.

In the video, Rogers makes sure to emphasize that players have a lot of freedom when it comes to character building. It can be easy to make a build that doesn’t suit one’s playstyle, so much has been done to make sure players are aware of how their choices will impact the game. Players were also advised to diversify skill sets and weapon types among their party members. Ammo is scarce in Wastelanders 3 and all the best character abilities can only be unlocked via specialization, so relying on individual weapon types and general skill sets is bound to be disastrous in the long-run. It’s far better to develop the characters as members of a group rather than individuals who happen to be working together.

The last big highlight of the video is the party’s “Kodiak” vehicle. Travel through the wasteland would be leagues more difficult without this highly-customizable tank. It’s one part transport, one part devastating weapon platform and completely indispensable. Check out the full video for even more tips and details on how to make the most of character-building and customization systems in Wasteland 3.

Wasteland 3 launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 28. Check out our review of Wasteland 2 for a quick look at where the series left-off.