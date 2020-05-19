Golf With Your Friends Available Now for PC, Consoles

While golf certainly has its appeal for those who favour an emphasis on precision, many more will no doubt be pulled towards its miniature variation. Be it in real-life or in video game form; and now if you’re looking for a novel take on mini-golf, developer Blacklight Interactive may just have the answer with Golf With You Friends, which is now available across PC and consoles.

Published by Team17, Golf With Your Friends certainly looks to live up to the unpredictable and creative reputation that mini-golf is known for, if its launch trailer below is any indication. Cranking that unpredictability up more so with a golf interpretation that encompasses environmental hazards and abilities alike. Golf With Your Friends is out now for PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC.