Humble Bandai Namco Bundle 4 Now Available

The fourth Humble Bandai Namco bundle is available, offering up a wide variety of games for a fairly small price tag – even at the highest tier. The $1 tier nets you Pac-Man 256, ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West, and Get Even. This allows you to enjoy a 3/4 overhead version of Pac-Man with an endless game setup, a well-crafted third-person adventure, and a creepy first-person adventure for the cost of a donut.

The BTA tier of about $9 is unreal, and offers up RAD, Katamari Damacy Reroll, and .hack/G.U. Last Recode to enjoy the entire trilogy of that PS2 series of RPGs in a remastered format. Reroll is the best way to enjoy the original Katamari Damacy game, while RAD is the newest release in this tier and offers up an isometric action-RPG with rogue-lite elements.

For $15, you get all of that alongside Tekken 7’s base game and Tales of Berseria – with the former being one of the finest fighters on the market today and Berseria being one of the most robust entries in the long-running Tales series. This is a top-notch bundle, and the BTA tier is one of the best offerings of the year – with a handful of games joining your library for minimal cost. At $25, you get all of that alongside Man of Medan.