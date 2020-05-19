Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PS4 Pro Bundle Announced

PlayStation today revealed the Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PS4 Pro Bundle along with some additional themed accessories.

Launching alongside the game on June 19, the PS4 Pro bundle provides a unique The Last of Us Part II design along with some extra themed goodies. The bundle contains a 1TB PS4 Pro console engraved with Ellie’s tattoo design, a Limited Edition DualShock 4, a physical copy of the game, and a code for some extra goodies. These include a dynamic theme and avatars. You can grab this limited edition bundle for $399.99.

Already have a PS4 Pro but still want some themed accessories? You can grab the Limited Edition DualShock 4 controller standalone for $64.99. It features a Steel Black matte finish, white PlayStation shapes, and Ellie’s fern tattoo engraved on the lower right hand side. The game’s logo is also engraved on the touchpad.

For those in the market for a new headset, Sony has a Limited Edition Gold Wireless Headset for $99.99. It has a Steel Black matte finish, crimson inner ear cups, and features Ellie’s fern tattoo and the game’s logo. Finally, Seagate is launching a Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II external HDD. The drive is 2TB and features a laser-etchec design of Ellie’s tattoo for $89.99.

The Last of Us Part II is out June 19.