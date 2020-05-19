Narrative Tale If Found… Launches on Steam and iOS Today

Have you ever wanted to look through someone’s diary? While that might be rude in real life, you’ll be doing exactly that in If Found… from DREAMFEEL. Players explore the diary of Kasio – exploring her experiences in the process.

Expect to see good times, but also difficult times of family turmoil over coming out. Alongside these more realistic moments is a black hole that’s about to destroy the world.

Curious about how the heck that plays out? If Found… is available now on Steam for $12.99 and iOS via the App Store for $4.99.